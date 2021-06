Community star Yvette Nicole Brown lost her mother, Fran Hall, and the actress took to social media on Friday to share her grief over the death of her "sweet mama" at the age of 78. Brown shared several pictures of her mother, and wrote a tribute alongside one of the snapshots. "I am devastated. I don't have the words. Thankfully, my big brother does," she wrote. "I didn't share what my family was dealing with because it was too big. It still is—especially dealing with it so far away from home. I'm still processing how and why this had to happen now like this. I may never understand. But I trust His Will. That's all I know to do. Thank you for all the prayers. Sadly, God had other plans. I love you, my sweet mama. Always."