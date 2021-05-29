CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Tha Painted Goat- A Family Affair

thefallonpost.org
 2021-05-29

Cover picture for the articleWhile browsing Facebook, I stumbled across a business named Tha Painted Goat, a husband and wife duo specializing in couture indigenous jewelry and artwork. Colton and Crystal Tohannie are the dynamic duo that has a new take on beaded jewelry, and with their catchy slang title are an imposing team. Crystal...

www.thefallonpost.org

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Snuggle With Baby Goats

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Historians Just Ranked These U.S. Presidents (No.1 is Surprising) MoneyWise.com. Oregon Launches New Guidelines for Cars Used Less Than 50 Miles/day. BindRight. Fighting Diabetes? This Discovery Leaves Doctors Speechless!. Activis Breakthrough. Top...
RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Jill Biden Goes Bold in Red Dress and Matching Pumps to Visit Day of the Dead Exhibit

Dr. Jill Biden paid a visit to Chicago’s National Museum of Mexican Art today in vibrant red attire. The first lady arrived at the Museum in the Windy City’s Plisen neighborhood to view its Day of the Dead exhibit, led by its Chief Curator Cesareo Moreno. For the occasion, she wore a bright red midi dress with short sleeves and a flounced skirt. Her look was cinched with a $375 Givenchy belt in a matching red tone, with a silver “G’-shaped link charm. The teacher completed her ensemble with a gold watch, layered bangle bracelets, several delicate pendant necklaces and a pair...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Jewelry#Design#Tha Painted Goat#Covid#Crystal#Elders#Native American#European#Instagram
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
TMZ.com

Tommy DeBarge from R&B Band Switch Dead at 64

5:41 PM PT -- Tommy's daughter, Marina DeBarge, tells TMZ … he also battled COVID-19 earlier this year, in addition to kidney and liver disease, but never complained about the pain and recovered from the virus. She says she even spoke to him Wednesday, not long before his death, and...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Man who mocked his Tinder date for serving him 'raw' steak is roasted by TikTok users who point out the meat is a 'perfect' medium-rare

A man who complained his Tinder date served him a 'raw' steak has become the butt of his own joke after people pointed out that it's a 'perfect' medium-rare. TikTok user @thewaterboy, who is believed to live in Florida, went viral for all the wrong reasons earlier this month when he shared a video mocking the homemade dinner, including a close-up of the steak in question.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
98.1 The Hawk

What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Taunts Kody: You'll Never Be Happy, Dude! Not Ever!

You know the saying about how the best things come to those who wait?. Well, Meri Brown is here with an important variation. She believes nothing good ever comes to those who sit around and wait to find out what might come next, as opposed to appreciating all they already possess.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kyra Sedgwick stuns in skinny jeans on rare date night with Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been married since 1988 – and the couple proved they are more in love than ever during a rare date night on Tuesday. The lovebirds put on an amorous display during a special screening of Kenneth Branagh's Belfast in New York City, cosying up to each other as they smiled sweetly for the cameras. Kyra looked gorgeous in her off-duty style, rocking a wild animal print jacket with a grey sweater and black skinny pants.
CELEBRITIES
rollingout.com

Ray J makes hard-core demands in divorce petition

It appears that Ray J and Princess Love are serious about ending their marriage this time. Ray J, 40, has listed off his requests to the judge, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The rapper-turned-reality TV star and businessman wants joint custody of the couple’s two children. Ray also...
RELATIONSHIPS
southernthing.com

Watch this alligator climb a fence and then be afraid. Be very afraid.

We've seen the videos of alligators wandering up to homes and even ringing doorbells but until now we thought we were relatively safe inside our homes. Here are some of the strangest things y'all have received while trick-or-treating. October 26 | 2018. When we all think of trick-or-treating treats we...
ANIMALS
Hello Magazine

Pregnant Freida Pinto's embroidered wedding dress has Kate Middleton written all over it

Actress Freida Pinto, 37, surprised fans when she revealed she had a "perfect" wedding at the Honda Center in Anaheim during the coronavirus lockdown. The pregnant star, who is expecting her first child with her husband Cory Tran, announced the exciting news on The Kelly Clarkson Show and shared a look at her incredible wedding dress. Speaking of their California wedding, the Slumdog Millionaire star said: "I should clear the air. I wasn't planning a big fat Indian wedding. It was just going to be something pretty and simple... But then COVID happened and it's still happening and we just realized we were going to be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it."
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Justin Duggar & Claire Spivey’s Big News LEAKED By Her Mom, Hilary

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey have a big life announcement to make to fans, but they didn’t share it themselves yet. Before Justin and Claire had an opportunity to post on social media about this next step in their lives together, it was leaked by a relative. It’s unclear if Hilary Spivey, Claire’s mother, had the couple’s permission to show fans what’s coming next. But she did it anyway, so the news is officially leaked.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Old Master painting worth hundreds of thousands is found in attic of MasterChef judge William Sitwell's family home

An Old Master drawing worth hundreds of thousands of pounds has been discovered in the attic of a MasterChef judge's family home. The work, by 18th Century Venetian artist Giovanni Battista Tiepolo, is valued at between £150,000 to £250,000, but is expected to reach higher figures due to the popularity of Tiepolo's Punchinello series and the Italian muse's global following.
ENTERTAINMENT
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson Causes A Stir In Black Zipper Dress

Kelly Clarkson caused a stir when she posted a picture of herself via Instagram on the set of The Voice in a short black dress with a big silver zipper. Fans immediately started to comment on her look. Most fans said she looked “beautiful” and called her “gorgeous,” but one...
CELEBRITIES
hiphollywood.com

Raunchy Receipts: Sidney Starr Posts Video Kissing Darius McCrary

Sidney Starr wants ya’ll to know she and Darius McCary are more than just friends … or at least they were at one point in time. Yesterday, the internet was in a tizzy after the trans model/reality star shared a video clip of herself and McCrary cuddled up for a photoshoot.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy