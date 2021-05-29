Evansville Food Truck Festival This Sunday Will Benefit Cancer Pathways Midwest

Country music icon, Marty Stuart will be making his way to Evansville for a show at the Victory Theatre. Marty Stuart is a country music legend, Grand Ole Opry Member, Grammy award winner, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. I grew up listening to Marty Stuart's music. Everything from "Hillbilly Rock," "That's Country", "Burn Me Down", and several other hits defined my childhood. Then there was the partnership between Marty and Travis Tritt. The hits they created were gold. I mean "This One's Gonna Hurt You" and "The Whiskey Ain't Workin'" were songs that I would jam out to all of the time...and I still do. I remember when the two came to Evansville in the early 90s for their "Double Trouble" tour. That was actually my first concert. I also remember seeing Marty when he performed at the Vanderburgh County Fair. Those were some of my favorite concert memories.