Evansville, IN

Evansville Food Truck Festival This Sunday Will Benefit Cancer Pathways Midwest

By admin
city-countyobserver.com
 16 days ago

The 4th annual “Evansville Food Truck Festival” is coming to Bosse Field on Sunday, May 30th, 2021 from 1 pm-9 pm with a 2 hour VIP from 11 am-1 pm. Indulge in the area’s top food trucks and experience a range of culinary tastes from American comfort to seafood, barbecue, desserts and more. Cast your vote for your favorite food truck and help determine who will be crowned the “People’s Choice Champion”. Enjoy all-day live concert music, tailgate games, and kid’s zone!!

