Avalanche coach Jared Bednar kept his third line together … but made them his second line, and kept his second line together … but made them his third line. Get all that? Elevated to a bigger role were center Tyson Jost and wingers Brandon Saad and Valeri Nichushkin and moving down a peg were center J.T. Compher and wingers Andre Burakovsky and Joonas Donskoi. It paid first-period dividends. Saad made it 1-0 only 3:39 into the game when his fanned shot went through the five-hole of Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. Nichushkin drew a penalty later in the first and on the Avs’ third power play opportunity, Jost scored on a one-timer from the high slot. Bednar was looking for more balanced scoring and he got it.