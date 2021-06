The Madison Mallards made the most of their first game in more than 20 months, handily beating the Lakeshore Chinooks 7-2 Monday night. The first inning spelled out the game’s themes for the Mallards: red-hot hitting and clutch pitching. Mallards starting pitcher Ryan Lauk’s steady hand helped him escape a bases-loaded, one out jam in the top of the inning with back-to-back swinging strikeouts. Madison frustrated the Chinooks offense and stranded several base runners throughout the game.