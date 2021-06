Stargirl season 2's latest trailer has made a big DC character reveal in the form of Green Latern's (Alan Scott) daughter, Jade! The Stargirl version of Jade will be played by Ysa Penarejo, and it looks like her initial meeting with Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) won't be a friendly one. This is just one more challenge the new era of the JSA will face in Stargirl season 2, as the trailer also reveals more about the lineup of villains both new and old that will threaten the team. In that sense, Jade's arrival couldn't be more timely, as she'll definitely be a strong addition to the JSA - once initial misunderstandings are worked out, of course.