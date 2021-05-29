Maul Could Be Back In ‘Star Wars’ By Next Week

He may have died at the conclusion of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but fan-favorite character Cassian Andor still has some stories left to tell. He'll get the chance to do so in the upcoming Star Wars: Andor series on Disney+, which takes place before the events of Rogue One. Diego Luna will be returning to the Star Wars universe to reprise his role as Cassian Andor, but he won't be the only Rogue One star making a comeback in the series. It looks as though Forest Whitaker is once again going to be playing Saw Gerrera.