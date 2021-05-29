Maul Could Be Back In ‘Star Wars’ By Next Week
When Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiered on May 4, 2021, Dave Filoni and his team wasted no time bringing back some fan-favorite characters from previous series. We almost immediately met a young Caleb Dume — later Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze, Jr.) in Star Wars Rebels — and discovered that he had lived through Order 66 thanks, in large part, to Clone Force 99’s Hunter. Now, it appears that Filoni, Jennifer Corbett, and Brad Rau are priming viewers for Maul’s return to the Star Wars franchise.insidethemagic.net