Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Sanford Stadium at 100% Capacity in 2021

By Harrison Reno
Posted by 
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S3kQw_0aFSWWqQ00

"We're excited to have 100% capacity in the fall," University of Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks said in front of 22 board members on Thursday's annual end of the year meeting. It was the news that Georgia fans have been waiting for all offseason, following a 2020 season that saw at most 25% capacity inside Sanford Stadium.

September 11, 2021's meeting between Georgia and UAB will be the first chance to have 92,746 fans inside Sanford Stadium in two years. Coming off a 2020 season where Georgia only had three home games.

2020 was an irregular year for more than just one reason to add to Georgia's annual rivalry game against Florida, played in Jacksonville, Florida, which meant Georgia played one less home game in a ten-game regular season. Additionally, Vanderbilt would not play the Dawgs on senior night because not having "enough players" meant the Dawgs only played three home games.

The full capacity crowds will undoubtedly mean more revenue for the University of Georgia on the business side of things while also giving the Dawgs back their electric atmosphere created from the stadium's red lights installed in the offseason following the 2018 season.

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI

DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
118
Followers
236
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Georgia#Home Games#Florida Georgia Game#Jacksonville University#Vanderbilt University#Senior Night#Uab#Facebook Bulldogmaven#Georgia Fans#Athletic Director#September 11#Revenue#Red Lights#Board Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
University of Alabama at Birmingham
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

Brock Vandagriff's Case for Gatorade National Player of the Year

There wasn't a lot of surprise for Greg Vandagriff when he, together with his son, Brock, won the Football State Championship in 2020. It was a long road for the father and son tandom that had torched much of the Single A Private schools on their path to the title. It was more viewed as a reward for all the hard work and effort that Brock had put in to perfecting his craft as Quarterback for Prince Avenue Christian.
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

Opinion: NCAA Needs to Grab Hold of Transfer Market

College Football free agency. That's what the world of college football has become. Due to the one-time transfer rule being approved by the NCAA, we have a record number of transfer portal entries, and it's seemingly growing by the hour. This rush of entries into the portal was to be...
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

George Pickens Timetable Remains Cloudy

The Georgia Bulldogs lost star wide receiver George Pickens when he tore his ACL in spring practice in March. The nature of an ACL tear is much different now than it was 10 years ago. An ACL tear usually ended a player's season, and now it seems as if Pickens' return will be closer to eight months.
Washington StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Watch: UGA 2022 Commit CJ Washington Lift 355 Pounds

SI All-American candidate and current Georgia football commit CJ Washington was recorded power cleaning 355 pounds on Tuesday. Despite playing outside linebacker in high school, Washington is projected to move away from the line of scrimmage and become an inside linebacker upon his arrival in Athens. And if that doesn't work out, Washington has had conversations with UGA running backs coach Dell McGee about potentially playing that position in college.
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

2023 Starts with LT Overton & Arch Manning

The Georgia coaching staff has put together some elite recruiting classes in recent memory. They have the chance to do that again in the 2023 cycle, but at this point, there are two names atop every perrenial powerhouse's big board. Lebbeus "LT" Overton and Arch Manning. Overton and Manning are...
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Georgia's Potential 2021 Offensive All-Americans

JT Daniels – Quarterback. All-American might be the smallest national honor Daniels receives at the end of the year. The USC transfer is the centerpiece of an offense built for his skillset. A skillset that includes a powerful arm, the pocket presence of a field general, and an unwavering confidence in himself and his receivers.
California StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

JT Daniels Brings Georgia WR Corps To California

Georgia Quarterback JT Daniels took fans and reporters by surprise this offseason when he told reporters that he hadn’t been back home to California since arriving in Athens last summer. Daniels, a Los Angeles, California native chose to transfer to the University of Georgia despite never even having been to the Peach State. And after a full calendar year in Athens, not having been back to California since arriving on campus, Daniels has returned home and he isn't alone.
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

How the One-Time Transfer Rule Impacts Georgia

The NCAA has long been flirting with the idea of the one-time transfer rule for its collegiate sports, with the initial seed being planted with the NCAA Transfer Portal coming about back in October of 2018. Now, student-athletes will get a one-time pass for free eligibility if they choose to...
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Georgia Basketball Roster Full After Aaron Cook Transfer

Georgia Basketball's roster is finally at full capacity again. The Bulldogs lost nine players to the transfer portal, including four starters from the 2020-21 squad. Through the portal and the incoming recruiting class, they have been able to rebuild the roster. The most recent addition is graduate point guard Aaron...
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

Projected Starting Lineup on Defense After Spring Camp

It's been a month since Georgia Football last took the field and the Bulldogs won't practice again until fall camp. After numerous position reviews, Dawgs Daily can begin to construct the first wave of Georgia's defense. Defensive Line. Defensive End: Travon Walker. Defensive Tackle: Devonte Wyatt. Nose Guard: Jordan Davis.
Athens, GAPosted by
DawgsDaily

Who Starts along the Offensive Line as of Right Now?

Once considered one of the best units in College Football for three straight seasons under the direction of now Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman (former UGA O-Line Coach), Bulldogs fans have begun wondering how has the offensive line evolved after just one full season with Matt Luke at the helm?
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Penn State Announces Decision On Beaver Stadium Capacity

Beaver Stadium is home to one of the most passionate fan-bases in college football. It’ll return to all its glory later this year when Penn State football begins its season. That’s right: Beaver Stadium will be at full capacity for the Nittany Lions’ seven home games this upcoming season. Penn State announced the news on Monday.
FootballPosted by
DawgsDaily

CBS Sports: Kirby Smart a Top-10 Coach

CBS Sports has released their rankings of all Power-5 head coaches heading into the 2021 season. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart came in at No. 7 on the list, falling one spot from the No. 6 ranking he received last year. Being ranked seventh best in the country puts Smart...
Athens, GAPosted by
DawgsDaily

Bulldogs Who Are In Need of Productive Summer Workouts

Now that spring practices are over, Georgia Football looks forward to summer workouts knowing which players need to improve physically before fall camp. Players will return to campus at the beginning of June and will be full steam ahead up until preseason camp begins in August. Jordan Davis – Nose...
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

2021 Class Superlatives

The early enrollees from the 2021 recruiting class have officially wrapped up their first semester in college. They will now prepare for their true freshman seasons and get ready to don the red and black officially for the first time. Here are the class superlatives for the group according to...
State College, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Penn State: Beaver Stadium to be back at full capacity for upcoming football season

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State’s Beaver Stadium will be back at full capacity for the upcoming football season. According to Penn State Athletics, football season ticket holders will be notified via email beginning Tuesday, June 8 that 2021 football season tickets and non-refundable seat contribution invoices are available via Account Manager. The non-refundable seat contribution supports scholarships for Penn State’s more than 800 student-athletes through the Levi Lamb Fund. Details of the Nittany Lion Club single-game ticket presale, public single-game and student ticket sales will be released in the coming weeks.
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Mel Kiper Leaves Georgia Players Off Top 25

Georgia Football fans have extremely high expectations for the upcoming 2021 season, and for good reason. Key players like JT Daniels, Jamaree Salyer, Zamir White, James Cook and Jordan Davis all elected to return to Athens for their senior seasons despite having draftable grades in the 2021 NFL Draft. Some,...
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Georgia Has One Distinct Advantage Over Clemson

A rivalry from college football's past is making its glorious return to kick off the 2021 college football season on Sept. 4. These two programs are rather familiar with one another, despite only having played five times in this millennium. The two programs have faced off 64 times since their...
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

BIG Week Ahead for Georgia

The Georgia Football program knew it was going to experience quite a bit of turnover at the defensive back position headed into this offseason. However, despite all the preparation for the departure of players, six defensive backs leaving in one offseason left Georgia in need of some major moves in the transfer portal.