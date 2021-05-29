Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Leicester agrees deal with Southampton fullback Ryan Bertrand

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeicester City are closing on a deal with Southampton fullback Ryan Bertrand. Football Insider says Bertrand, 31, accepted the Foxes' contract offer. Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is believed to be a big admirer of the experienced defender, as he will fill the void left by the departing Christian Fuchs. Bertrand...

www.tribalfootball.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Fuchs
Person
Ryan Bertrand
Person
James Justin
Person
Brendan Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Fullback#Southampton#Foxes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Southampton vs Leeds: Saints look to win three in-a-row

Southampton have some momentum for the first time in 2021 and will look to continue this run of form with a win against a tough Leeds side. The last time these two met, Leeds put in 3 and won comfortably. They destroyed Southampton on the counter-attack last time out and will believe they can do so again this time.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

FA Cup final and Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend

1) Top down, Leicester’s glory down to togetherness. Of all of the post-match scenes, as the emotion ran wild through the Leicester ranks, was anything more touching than when the club’s chairman, Top Srivaddhanaprabha, was led onto the Wembley pitch by Kasper Schmeichel to be presented with the FA Cup? Bouncing up and down with the players, Srivaddhanaprabha could savour a dream-come-true moment and the poignancy was obvious, given the tragic death in 2018 of his father andthen Leicester owner, Vichai. What shone through was the connection that Srivaddhanaprabha has with the manager, Brendan Rodgers, and the squad. It was easy to envy for supporters of plenty of other clubs, and a powerful force that played its part in Leicester’s victory. The Top down togetherness helps make Leicester a destination club. Thefinal was historic for Leicester but the sense that the journey will continue is inexorable. David Hytner.
Premier LeagueBBC

Garth Crooks' team of the week: Schmeichel, Egan, Alli, Torres

Youri Tielemans scored one of the great FA Cup final goals as Leicester City won the competition for the first time against Chelsea at Wembley. Goalkeeper Alisson scored an incredible injury-time winner as Liverpool won 2-1 at West Brom, while champions Manchester City beat Newcastle 4-3 in a thriller. Tottenham...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Liverpool urged to sign Saints man who can fill hole left by departing star

Liverpool have been told they should be looking no further than James Ward-Prowse in their hunt to sign a top-class replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum in their midfield. The Netherlands international appears to be moving ever closer to an exit from Anfield. He is into the final two months of his contract, but the Reds have made no concrete moves over an extension. For his part, meanwhile, Wijnaldum has previously stressed that he has “no news” over his plans.
Premier League90min.com

The best Championship playoff games of all time

In their 34 years of existence, the Championship playoffs have brought some wonderful entertainment value to English football. The post-season bonanza brings with it a last chance at promotion, and gives teams who might not otherwise be in contention an equal chance of winning a place in the promised land of the Premier League.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Burnley are letting in supporters for FREE for their final home game of the season against Liverpool, but Tottenham's tickets will cost a huge £60... so, with fans finally back, how much are YOUR team charging?

It's the moment we've all been waiting for - Premier League supporters finally returning, albeit in limited numbers, to cheer their teams on as this crazy season draws to a close. Of course, the crux for some has always been being able to afford to travel to fixtures and then...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Leeds ‘beaten’ as Southampton near £10.3m deal for Ligue 1 ace

Southampton are on the verge of securing the signing of Brest left-back Romain Perraud, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side reported to have ‘beaten Leeds United to his signature’. The Whites have had continuous links with the Stade Brest left-back in recent weeks. Indeed, the left side of defence is an area...