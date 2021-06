The Houston Astros (34-35) will take on the Baltimore Orioles (23-47) in Game 2 of a three-game face-off at the Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 7:05 PM ET. Houston managed to hurdle a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox after scoring a total of 27 runs in the victory over the weekend. Moreover, the Astros controlled the offense of the Sox to just eight runs in winning the series by a sweep. The Houston Astros opened a series versus the Baltimore Orioles with a 10-2 victory on Monday. Houston posted an eight-game winning streak after the triumph. Starter Jake Odorizzi made 5.0 scoreless innings after allowing zero earned runs and zero hits with just one walk granted but struck out nine Baltimore batters in the win. Designated Hitter Michael Brantley led the charge with three runs on three base hits and two RBIs while Left Fielder Yordan Alvarez earned a one-run score on one hit with three RBIs in the winning effort for the Astros.