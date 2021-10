While the 2021-22 NHL season just started, one of the Boston Bruins‘ biggest questions looming for next offseason may be answered sooner rather than later. The Bruins and Charlie McAvoy have been in talks of a contract negotiation lately, Cam Neely said on Wednesday. The 23-year-old defenseman is playing on the final year of his three-year, $14.7 million contract that he signed in 2019. He is scheduled to be an RFA in the summer of 2022.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO