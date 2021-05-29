Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

Tyler man mourns loss of nephew killed in San Jose mass shooting

ktbb.com
 16 days ago

TYLER — A Tyler man is grieving after his nephew was killed in a mass shooting in California. A total of nine people were killed after a man opened fire at a railyard in San Jose, California, on Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, Hector Garza of Tyler said his nephew, 29-year-old Adrian Balleza, was among the victims. Family members said he was the sweetest and most kind hearted person. Despite the loss, they mentioned God’s will was at hand. Adrian and his older brother Juan Jose Balleza worked together at the railyard.

ktbb.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Crime#Ketk#Man#Family Members#Fire#Railyard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

1 Hospitalized Following Shooting on I-880 in San Jose: CHP

A driver is hospitalized following a freeway shooting in San Jose, police said. The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Tasman Drive onramp on Interstate 880, according to the California Highway Patrol. Police said the victim, who was driving a Mazda, was shot in the shoulder. He...
San Jose, CAEast Bay Times

Two arrested in double fatal shooting near San Jose State

Two men suspected in a shooting near San Jose State University last year that killed two people and wounded four others have been arrested and remain in custody, police said Monday. Police identified the two as 27-year-old Gabriel Desantiago and 20-year-old Jesus Beltran-Guzman. Both are San Jose residents. Investigators arrested...
Lindale, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Officials: Man shot wife before killing himself during shooting north of Lindale

A woman is in the hospital after a failed murder-suicide attempt when her husband shot her and later killed himself Monday, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the 18500 block of Highway 69 North around 1 p.m. Monday to find a man was deceased and the woman, who was still conscious, was taken to UT Health Tyler for treatment.
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
San Jose, CASFGate

Police Arrest Suspects In 2020 Double Homicide

SAN JOSE (BCN) Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a double homicide last year in downtown San Jose, police said on Monday. Gabriel Desantiago, 27, and Jesus Beltran-Guzman, 20, both from San Jose, are suspected of fatally shooting two men and injuring four other people the night of Sept. 15.
San Jose, CASFGate

Crews At Scene Of Brush Fire In South San Jose

Crews responded to a grass fire Sunday morning in South San Jose. The fire was reported about 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Yerba Buena Road and Brock Way, close to Hellyer County Park. Information about whether structures were threatened was not immediately available. Copyright © 2021 Bay City News,...
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Lindale, TXKLTV

Man dead, woman injured in shooting north of Lindale

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident north of Lindale that resulted in one man’s death and a woman being taken to the hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. According to a press release, SCSO deputies responded to a report of...
Texas Statewhdh.com

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...
expressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
San Jose, CABayInsider

Grass fire in San Jose controlled at 10-acres

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Firefighters controlled a 10-acre grass fire in South San Jose on Sunday morning. The fire, reported about 9:15 a.m., burned dry brush in a field near Singleton Road and Locke Drive, west of Coyote Creek, fire officials said. It was deemed under control about an hour later.
Tyler, TXLongview News-Journal

Christus nurse honored for saving man after motorcycle crash

TYLER — John Zumbro had just crashed his motorcycle on Interstate 20 and was thrown off his bike into grass and weeds up to 3 feet tall. Zumbro and his motorcycle were not visible from the road, and there were no signs of an accident if someone came to look for him. He was unconscious, and any movement could cause paralysis or death.