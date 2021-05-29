Cancel
Kansas State

Kansas journalist releases new book of pandemic-inspired poetry

By The Emporia Gazette
Emporia gazette.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas Journalist AJ Dome has released “Six Feet Apart: Poetry from the Pandemic” — a book that pairs photographs with poetry. Dome is an award-winning reporter and broadcaster from southwest Kansas. He began writing a poem a day to keep himself grounded during the pandemic, and now he incorporates that slice of creativity into his daily routine, somewhere between brewing coffee and playing music. As a journalist, Dome has chased tornadoes, tracked wildfires, explored the Flint Hills in a modified golf cart, and interviewed everyone from politicians and actors to hometown heroes.

www.emporiagazette.com
