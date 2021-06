Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Starcraft slump: My boyfriend is a kind, caring, loving man, and I am mostly satisfied with our relationship. His main hobby is the online game Starcraft, and he spends maybe 10 to 15 hours a week on it, usually a game each evening. The problem is that if he loses a game, it can color his mood for days. There are usually like two to three days a month where he’s down in the dumps because of this. I don’t resent the time he spends on the game, nor do I think it’s wrong for him to enjoy it, but I don’t like how much it hurts him when it goes poorly, and I don’t really know how to help him. And I guess deep down, I do not think it’s healthy to find a video game this important to self-esteem. How can I help him?