For about 8 years I have suffered from a debilitating illness of unknown origin. It has caused me to fail college and pharmacy school classes, ultimately causing me to be denied from pharmacy school in the second semester. My illness has caused me to be fired from a job, and caused me to have to quit another. At the moment I have no source of income, no health insurance, and little hope as my symptoms continue to get worse at an accelerated rate. I ask that you please help me on my mission to get diagnosed and treated for my symptoms, if not cured. Your donation gives me hope for my future. Thank you and God bless.