Check out pictures of Splash Valley Aquatic Center Friday morning ahead of the Kankakee Valley Park District’s grand reopening. Splash Valley opens to the public at 11 a.m. Saturday. The pool will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day (noon to 5 p.m. Memorial Day). Tot Time swim for children 5 years old and younger will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.