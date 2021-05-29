Updated Stanley Cup Odds for All 8 Teams After First Round of 2021 NHL Playoffs
The Avalanche remain the favorites after sweeping the Blues in Round 1. See the updated Stanley Cup odds for all eight remaining teams along with betting analysis below. Round 2 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs begins on Saturday, May 28th, and updated Stanley Cup odds have been released for the eight remaining teams. The four teams that advance in each division will be reseeded for the semi-finals.www.sportsbettingdime.com