Effective: 2021-06-14 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-14 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heed all fire restrictions and use extra caution with any ignition sources. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Owens Valley, Southern Inyo Forest .Breezy afternoons combined with very low RH and very dry fuels will result in near-critical to critical fire weather conditions for parts of southern Nevada and southeastern California through Tuesday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN INYO FOREST, OWENS VALLEY, DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK AND THE SPRING MOUNTAINS AND SHEEP RANGE The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In California...Fire weather zones 226 and 227. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 463 and 464. * TIMING...The combination of strong winds and low RH can be expected late this morning through early this evening. * WIND...South to southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Falling to 4 to 6 percent. * IMPACTS...A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.