Nashville SC continues to be one of the more maddeningly inconsistent teams in Major League Soccer. Saturday’s 2-2 comeback draw with Atlanta United adds to the string of instances where the club has left points on the table. And while the team can feel good about grabbing a point from their Atlanta visit with two goals in the last 10 minutes, there's again the big what-if. What would happen if the team could play as well from the opening whistle as it does when the clock is winding down to the final whistle?