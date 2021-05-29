Cancel
West Palm Beach, FL

Drinking advisory: Children, vulnerable don't drink tap water

wflx.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of West Palm Beach has issued a drinking water advisory. "If you pay your water bill to the City of West Palm Beach you are affected." According to the city, elevated levels of a toxin produced by cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, have been detected in the raw water samples collected from the East Lobe of Clear Lake and the finished water at the treatment plant that supplies water to West Palm Beach, Palm Beach and South Palm Beach.

