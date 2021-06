BISMARCK (KFGO) – Bismarck Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 62-year-old man. Allen Bull Bear was last seen in the 200 block of E Arbor Ave around 12:45 PM on May 28, 2021. He suffers from dementia and has short term memory loss. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black veteran’s hat, blue long sleeve jacket with a grey stripe down the arms, black tennis shoes and a watch on his left wrist.