Hawks use steady play to secure Game 3 win over Knicks
Even though the big-picture goal for any team starting a playoff series on the road is to draw a split in the first two games, the Atlanta Hawks left New York on Wednesday night looking as if they might have left a serious opportunity on the table by letting Game 2 slip away. Overall, the Knicks brought a ton of physicality in the second half of Game 2, and it seemed as if they might have thrown something at Atlanta that they would struggle to counter.