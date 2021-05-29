DIY Custom Heritage Mfg. Rough Rider Revolvers
Being bitten by the at-home gun project bug is both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, getting your fingers greasy assembling the gun you want is a truly a satisfying hobby. On the other hand, it's not uncommon for a build or modification to quickly grow into an excessively expensive proposition. But I recently discovered an easy and affordable do-it-yourself project while evaluating a Heritage Manufacturing, Inc. Rough Rider .22 LR six-shot revolver outfitted with a birdshead grip frame and a second .22 Mag. cylinder.www.americanrifleman.org