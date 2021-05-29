DIY Custom Heritage Mfg. Rough Rider Revolvers

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBeing bitten by the at-home gun project bug is both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, getting your fingers greasy assembling the gun you want is a truly a satisfying hobby. On the other hand, it's not uncommon for a build or modification to quickly grow into an excessively expensive proposition. But I recently discovered an easy and affordable do-it-yourself project while evaluating a Heritage Manufacturing, Inc. Rough Rider .22 LR six-shot revolver outfitted with a birdshead grip frame and a second .22 Mag. cylinder.

BicyclesBikeRadar

ETC Keo Style pedals review

A perfectly serviceable clipless pedal without the frills of more expensive offerings. The ETC pedals use the popular Look Keo design, which has been widely adopted by many companies as a way of offering a clipless pedal system. The benefits of the Look design are better ease of use, wide cleat availability and a low price, which is all ideal for beginners, although they are on the heavy side.
Interior DesignKCTV 5

DIY design boost for plain walls

Painting is one way to freshen up your walls, but what if you want to take it up a notch? Bill Hurrelbrink has a DIY improvement project to give those plain walls a major upgrade.
Lifestylewatchtime.com

Zenith Matches Green Dial with Retro Style in New Chronomaster Revival “Safari”

It’s 2021, and if we have learned anything from the first half of the year, it’s that watch brands are feeling a little green. The latest Swiss watchmaker to ease into the growing trend of verdant colorways is Zenith, which recently introduced the Chronomaster Revival “Safari,” a green-tinted variation on the vintage-flavored Zenith A384 Revival model introduced in 2019.
Interior Designfavecrafts.com

DIY Arrow Decor

Are you looking for a super unique wall decor piece? You have to check out this DIY Arrow Decor made from vintage arrows. The end result is so cool and unexpected! We guarantee your guests will be fascinated by the piece, which is actually super easy to make. All you need for this project is the arrows, a frame, and adhesives! The blogger adds a border of yellow tape in order to match this piece with her existing decor pieces. Next time you're at your local thrift store, keep your eyes peeled for the arrows you need to make this piece!
Designamazinginteriordesign.com

Wooden Bead DIY Projects

Do you love the minimalist look of wood beads? They also can be used in a large quantity to add texture to a decor. There are so many ideas to create decorative projects with wood beads. Here are some of them for your inspiration. Dye The Beads and Create a...
Lifestylefavecrafts.com

Diy Apron Pockets

"These DIY Apron Pockets are quick and easy and a great way to increase the functionality of your pocket-less aprons. After sublimating some crafty images on the June 2021 Blank of the Month: Poly Linen Apron, I had to add some pockets. After all, crafters need pockets! You need to have somewhere for you various supplies, and maybe even a snack. This tutorial can be used to help you add pockets to a verity of items, not just aprons!"
Apparelgadgetsin.com

Handmade Personalized Leather Keychain with Photo

With a photo and personalized text, the handmade leather keychain is one-of-a-kind for every owner. Let’s keep checking if you’re looking for a unique accessory. This is a customizable and well-crafted keychain handmade by GiftForJoyCo, a Urkraiean handicraft studio. The keychain measures 2.0 inches wide by 2.5 inches long. As shown in the images, it comes with a cowhide leather fob that is customizable by engraving your text on the surface and adding your photo with your own text inside.
Home & Gardentmj4.com

Blend Extra: DIY Spring Project

Meet Kristin Gambaccini mom of 8. She is also a crafting and DIY expert!. Today she shows us how to make Burlap Planter Pots. They are the perfect addition to your outdoor home decor as we get ready for patio planters and more. Check out Kristin's website here.
Shoppingbklynlibrary.org

DIY Teen Grab and Go!

Pick up a Grab and Go Kit at McKinley Park Library while supplies last. They will be given out every other Thursday throughout the summer!
Apparelhallmarkchannel.com

DIY Grain Sack Linens

Desired linens or canvas soft goods to paint like napkins or an apron. Lay the tape onto the fabric. At least two parallel lines of thinner artist tape on the inside for design elements and the wide painter’s tape on the outside to protect the rest of the fabric. Dab...
Electronicsevaluationengineering.com

DIY Source-Measure Unit SMU

A lifelong analog EE, Dave has built and used many DC power supplies in his career. Well-known in the online engineering community, Dave makes some very good engineering content, like this video. It covers his work on a DIY Source-Measure Unit project, DIY-SMU, which is capable of 6 current ranges up to 100mA, and 3 voltage ranges up to +/- 150V. His project is open source and Arduino-based.
Lifestylehallmarkchannel.com

DIY Rolling Pin Apron Holders

If desired, apply the floral tattoos to the rolling pin with water according to the instructions. Attach the eyehooks. Measure then mark their placement, drill a pilot hole for each then screw them in. PRO TIP: the drill bit should be the same size as the shaft, not the thread of the hooks.
La Vista, NEcityoflavista.org

Summer 2021 DIY Summer Adventures

Join Ms. Jodi from the Library and Mr. David from the Recreation Department for fun, DIY budget-friendly activity ideas. These weekly videos will include tips and details on upcoming events as well as fun activity ideas for you to do with the whole family! Also, you are invited to join us for our live DIY Summer broadcasts on Fridays June 25 and July 9 at 10 a.m.! Be part of the studio audience and you might find yourself on camera!
Electronicsephotozine.com

The Myth of Medium Format

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Medium format gives better quality than 35mm format. This was always presented to me as a given, but then again the lenses on medium format cameras are designed rather differently to those contrasty, ultra-sharp lenses on 35mm format ones. You may have guessed by now that I am talking about film cameras, but we'll get to digital before the blog is out. I had a Rolleiflex 3.5F with Planar lens, a Rolleiflex GX with f/2.8 Rollei HFT lens Helmut Newton Special Edition, a Mamiya 6, a Mamiya 645 and a Pentax 645N and to be honest the best of these was the rangefinder Mamiya 6. Of course they were all far less versatile or convenient than my humble Pentax MX and ME Super, which also produced beautifully sharp images.
Visual Artlumberjocks.com

Portrait of a Man

The original of this relief carving was a woodcut done by M. C. Escher in 1920 while a student in a school of decorative arts. This was long before his weird designs his later life. This piece has a basswood cutout glued to black walnut. It was carved over four months using only hand tools.
Interior Designarchitecturelab.net

DIY Projects & Ideas

Learn What Taupe Color is and How You Should Actually Use It. Ever heard of the taupe color? We wouldn’t be surprised if you answered “no” because this too falls under the category of colors that are hard to define. Yes, by hard to define we mean taupe is a color...
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Mesa CabClone IR+ Reactive Load Attenuator & IR Cab Simulator Review

Superb construction. Full collection of Mesa cabinet/speaker IRs. Stores 16 IRs onboard. Traditional MIDI I/O jacks. Supports third-party IRs. Continuously adjustable attenuation levels. No switchable ohmage. No editing software. No effects. Only includes Mesa IRs (but you can load third-party IRs). Mesa Boogie's CabClone IR+ is a major upgrade on...
hallmarkchannel.com

DIY License Plate Crafts

Apply glue to the license plate both hot glue and e6000 to the backside of the license plate. Adhere the license plate to the wooden box or boxes. Mark the area you’d like to make into a keychain. PRO TIP: position the cuts to utilize the pre-existing holes in the license plate as the hole for the keyring if desired.
Real Estateadpay.com

$37,500 Smaller Mfg Hm w/ 924 SF, 2 BR a

$37,500 Smaller Mfg Hm w/ 924 SF, 2 BR and 1 BA located in Smokey Point/ North Marysville Senior Park just blocks from all amenities and public trans is at park entrance. Home features include, Newer heat pump, updated windows, covered front/back deck with a large back yard plus shed and ample parking on each side of the home in front. Estate sale so home is vacant. All appliances stay. Lot rent is $800 p/m. small pets welcome, call for a appt. We specialize and have others. Call Randy McMillan 425-327-9015 randymcmillan@hotmail.com.
Home & Gardendiscoverbradenton.com

June DIY Succulent Dish Class

Make an apt. for a 1 hr. session to learn about succulents and create your own succulent dish. Appropriate for adults and children with adults. Pay for the materials and plants you select from my ample supplies. Est. $10- $15. Limit 4 people. Outdoor activity.