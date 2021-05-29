Family seeks answers after former local resident killed

A 24-year-old man who died in a May 19 shootout with Champaign police was formerly a resident of Kankakee. Darion Lafayette was shot and killed just after 3:20 a.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Champaign during an encounter with two police officers who were responding to a domestic disturbance call. After police released video of the incident this week, the family that helped raise Lafayette in Kankakee is seeking answers.