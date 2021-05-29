Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kankakee, IL

Family seeks answers after former local resident killed

By Jeff Bonty
Kankakee Daily Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 24-year-old man who died in a May 19 shootout with Champaign police was formerly a resident of Kankakee. Darion Lafayette was shot and killed just after 3:20 a.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Champaign during an encounter with two police officers who were responding to a domestic disturbance call. After police released video of the incident this week, the family that helped raise Lafayette in Kankakee is seeking answers.

www.daily-journal.com
View All 10 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Champaign County, IL
Kankakee, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Kankakee, IL
City
Champaign, IL
Champaign County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Champaign, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#County Police#Family Services#Gunshot Wounds#Apartment Complex#Illinois State Police#Isp#Officer Creel#The Daily Journal#Jones Funeral Home#Champaign County State#Champaign Police#Man#Funeral Services#Unknown Individuals#Multiple Gunshots#Deadly Force#Parking#Bullets#Felons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Kitchen fire damages northwest Champaign home

CHAMPAIGN - A fire contained to the kitchen of a northwest Champaign home has displaced a family. Eastern Prairie Assistant Fire Chief Brian Smith said firefighters were called to a split-level home in the 2300 block of Campbell Drive about 1:50 p.m. Sunday. “The Savoy fire chief was in the...
Illinois StateMagic 95.1

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Kankakee, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Shot detection system a work in progress for Kankakee

KANKAKEE — A national gunshot detection system the Kankakee Police Department began using last year has recently came under criticism with its results in Chicago. The system ShotSpotter uses acoustic sensors placed throughout a specified area which are triggered by gunshots. Three sensors are needed to pinpoint the area where the shots were fired.
Champaign, ILDaily Illini

The Daily Illini police blotter for May 14

Theft was reported at the Mumford House at 1403 West Lorado Taft Drive on Friday. According to the report, a University employee reported that someone had damaged and removed a plywood cover over the cellar door at the Mumford House. The estimated cost to replace the cover is $200 and there was no information available on when the damage occurred.
Illinois StateKFVS12

946 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 946 new cases of COVID-19, including six additional deaths, on Monday, May 17. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,367,214 cases, including 22,445 deaths. A total of 23,846,737 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
Illinois Statewjpf.com

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive streets will be closed until at least...
Illinois Statekankakeetimes.com

Q3 2020 Parolees Recap: Who was paroled in Illinois ZIP code 60915?

There was one offender released on parole during 2020 who lives in Bradley ZIP code 60915, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by Kankakee Times. The data shows the released offender was Dajuan A. Taylor. He was convicted of a crime involving drugs in 2019, when he was 26. He is now 28.
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

C-U later: Agency serving homeless taking time to regroup

CHAMPAIGN — It was last June when C-U at Home leaders announced they were taking a leap of faith and extending year-round shelter for homeless men and women several months earlier than they planned. “We made a plan, and God had a better one,” Executive Director Rob Dalhaus III said...