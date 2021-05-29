Cancel
College Sports

UVa will return to 100% capacity for sporting events

By JOHN SHIFFLETT The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress
Roanoke Times
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a 2020-21 season spent playing games in near-empty stadiums due to COVID-19 restrictions, the University of Virginia’s athletic programs will welcome fans back in full force for the upcoming 2021-22 season. UVa will return to 100% capacity and normal operating procedures for home athletic events this fall, the school...

roanoke.com
Bronco Mendenhall
#Uva#Football Games#University Of Virginia#Uva#The Uva Health System#Covid
