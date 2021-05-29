Cancel
Traffic

Traffic congestion: Health DG expresses concern over massive movements

By Bernama
theedgemarkets.com
 26 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR (May 29): Less than 24 hours after Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the implementation of a nationwide total lockdown starting June 1, traffic congestion was reported on highways heading towards the east coast and south. Pictures of the traffic congestion which have been making their rounds...

www.theedgemarkets.com
