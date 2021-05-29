Public search for boy scheduled for Sunday

Xavior Harrelson in an undated photo provided by the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office. Provided by Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office

MONTEZUMA — The search continued for a missing 10-year-old boy on Saturday, with authorities announcing a public search party is scheduled for Sunday.

Xavior Harrelson was reported missing Thursday. He was last seen around 11 a.m. leaving his home in Montezuma and heading an unknown direction.

At the time of his last sighting, he was wearing a red T-shirt, blue pajama pants and black high-top shoes. The boy is described as 4-foot-8, 100 pounds, white male with brown hair and blue eyes.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation joined the investigation on Friday.

Law enforcement said they appreciate the public’s desire to help locate the missing boy, but said search efforts on Saturday would only involve police and first responders.

A search party is being scheduled for Sunday in Montezuma, police said. Those able to assist should meet at the Montezuma High School parking lot at 9 a.m. Sunday. Volunteers are asked to dress appropriately, be 18 years of age or older, have a valid photo identification and be in good physical condition.

Until then, the public is asked to check their own properties and surveillance systems for the child.

Anyone with information related to Harrelson’s appearance is asked to call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.