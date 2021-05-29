Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

I'm a millennial who tried Burger King's Whopper for the first time, and I would never order it again

By insider@insider.com (Rachel Askinasi)
msn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI tried Burger King's famous Whopper for the first time after hearing about it and seeing it in commercials for years. The sandwich was heavy and was nearly the size of my face. The lack of flavor and gray-green meat was a massive turn-off for me. Visit Insider's homepage for...

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whopper#Fast Foods#The Burger King#Food Drink#Television Commercials#A Shake Shack#King Sandwiches#Patties#Flavor#Lettuce#Onion#Brown Meat#Goopy Bits#Cafeteria Lunches#Billboards#Venture#Gray Green Meat#Time#Summer Camp Barbecues#Fatty Bubbles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Burger King
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Burger King's Whopper Just Got Its Own Twitter Account

You've probably heard that Burger King is welcoming a new non-beef-based dish into its family. Just between us, the Whopper is taking it about as well as Scar took Simba's birth in The Lion King. One of two things happened in the lead-up to BK's June 3 chicken sandwich launch (via AP). First, perhaps the fast-food chain is feeling sorry for its former favorite and gifted the Whopper with its own Twitter account – you know, as something to play around with while everyone else pays attention to the Ch'King. Scenario number two: maybe the Whopper truly did go "rogue" (as suggested by Burger King's own official Twitter) and is now using its Twitter page to gift the social media platform with a Master Class in whining.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

KFC Australia's Newest Menu Items Have This Boozy Ingredient

There is something about enjoying an ice cold beer with a nice, warm plate of fried chicken that just makes sense. The pair just seems to go well together, with the cool, refreshing beverage perfectly complementing the satisfying comfort food. And now, KFC Australia has decided to make the most of this perfect pair with the launch of its new craft beer burger and beer marinated chicken tenders.
Food & Drinkseatdrinkdeals.com

Burger King Has $2 Whoppers Today!

It’s Whopper Wednesday! Get a $2 Whopper or Impossible Whopper with a mobile order! Burger King posted the deal on its website. Read below to learn about how to get the app, and other deals available. Also, get a free Kids Meal with $5 purchase, a $5 Whopper Meal and...
Food & Drinkstheasianparent.com

I Tried To Make My Own Mr Coconut Shake At Home And I'll Never Queue For It Again

Want to make your own yummy Mr Coconut shake at home? Here's how!. In case you’ve been living under a rock, bubble tea is out and coconut shakes are in. Okay, I may be exaggerating. But judging from the snaking queues at Mr Coconut stalls island-wide — even during Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) — the coconut milkshake craze isn’t dying any time soon.
Restaurantsdnyuz.com

Like Eating Out? How Restaurants Are Assuring Consumer Loyalty After Pandemic Gains

The restaurant industry was one of many that seemed poised to lose when the COVID-19 Pandemic struck, forcing dining rooms to close and affecting business at several establishments that weren’t equipped to offer delivery and curbside pickup options. However, chain restaurants and others who saw an uptick thanks to digital orders are eager to continue capitalizing on their success, with more companies than ever launching loyalty programs with the hope it will keep consumers coming back for more.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The 1980s McDonald's Sandwich You Probably Forgot About

With the seemingly endless news of television and movie franchise reboots, the resurgence of popular 90s fashion trends, and the return of some of our most treasured childhood snacks, it's clear that nostalgia is one of the major themes of the 21st century, and we are not mad about it. Naturally, some major players in the restaurant industry are also getting in on the trend, like Pizza Hut, which has re-introduced its 1997 menu classic The Edge, while Burger King is toying with the idea of bringing back its iconic crown-shaped chicken nuggets. Of course, the most famous fast-food chain in the world, McDonald's, has followed suit as well, delighting fans by bringing back some classic menu items like the McRib and the Bacon McDouble, as well as the perfect drink to wash it all down with: Hi-C Orange.
RestaurantsPopculture

Chili's Becomes Latest Chain to Enter the Chicken Sandwich Wars

The fast food chicken sandwich wars are heating up, and a new player has officially entered the game. Beloved Dallas-based restaurant chain Chili's kicked off the start of June by putting its name in the running for best chicken sandwich. Although best known for its fajitas and baby back ribs, the restaurant has now added the new Chili's Chicken Sandwich to the menu.
RestaurantsTODAY.com

McDonald's sells birthday cakes for $9 on its secret menu

If you ever celebrated your birthday at McDonald's as a child, you know the fast-food chain has just about everything you need to throw the perfect party — like Happy Meals and PlayPlaces. But for years, parents have always had to supply their own birthday cakes … or so they thought.
Restaurantsmashed.com

Chick-Fil-A Customers Are Jealous Of These Employee-Only Fried Mac And Cheese Bites

When you think of Chick-fil-A, what comes to your mind? Is it the brand's signature chicken sandwich? Or perhaps you're partial to the Chick-fil-A nuggets and like to slather them with ketchup before wolfing them down. Chick-fil-A is a favorite across the nation for good reason. The brand is proud of the fact that all its ingredients are fresh. Its website states, "Since the beginning, we've served chicken that is whole breast meat, with no added fillers or hormones, and we bread it by hand in our restaurants. Produce is delivered fresh to our kitchens several times a week."
RestaurantsElite Daily

Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwich Meals Every Friday This Summer

Get ready to spice up your summer with so much fried chicken. Popeyes is partnering with Grubhub to launch a super tasty promotion called Free Chicken Sandwich Fridays that lasts through July. Popeyes’ free Chicken Sandwich Fridays for summer 2021 will have you starting off your weekends with your favorite bite delivered straight to your doorstep.