Amazon Prime Day is happening this month -- June 21 and 22 -- but we've been on the hunt to find early deals. We've found some prices so low, they're matching earlier Prime Day or Black Friday prices. To that end, we've gathered up some of our favorite items available for under $50 right now, from a Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $40 to the JBL Go 3 for $40. Just note that many of these prices could go even lower once Prime Day officially hits -- that's especially true of Amazon devices like the Echo smart speakers. For more, check out these 10 amazing deals we expect to see on Prime Day.