Yeah I work at Ford motor company and we been laid off for the past 3 months. We suppose to go bk next week. The chips are back. Been trying to buy a new Escalade for the last few months. Dealerships are charging $20k-$30k over MSRP. Finally gave up and went to get a Benz SUV but they had none of the lot. Salesperson took my name and # and said he would contact me when they were getting some more. That was 3 weeks ago...