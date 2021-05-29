HGTV host Nicole Curtis, lawyer react to victory over Land Bank
"Rehab Addict" host Nicole Curtis and her legal representative, James Rasor, have released a statement about their recent victory over the Detroit Land Bank Authority. Curtis and the Land Bank were involved in a dispute over proper ownership of the house at 451 East Grand Boulevard, which Curtis purchased from a private party in 2017 and began the process of restoration. The Land Bank disputed the sale, claiming it had taken ownership of the house earlier, during a nuisance-abatement action.deadlinedetroit.com