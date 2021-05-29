Cancel
Detroit, MI

HGTV host Nicole Curtis, lawyer react to victory over Land Bank

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Rehab Addict" host Nicole Curtis and her legal representative, James Rasor, have released a statement about their recent victory over the Detroit Land Bank Authority. Curtis and the Land Bank were involved in a dispute over proper ownership of the house at 451 East Grand Boulevard, which Curtis purchased from a private party in 2017 and began the process of restoration. The Land Bank disputed the sale, claiming it had taken ownership of the house earlier, during a nuisance-abatement action.

