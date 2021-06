Image Credit: US Indo-Pacific Command. The Japan-based USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier entered South China Sea today after it left Yokosuka port, Japan on patrol May 19th. The aircraft carrier is permanently deployed on Yokosuka port in Japan, and usually spends half the year patrolling the Indo-Pacific. It is the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed carrier and the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, and it is the most visible projection of US maritime power in the Indo-Pacific. It is not the first time the US has used the carrier to push back on China’s aggressive claims of sovereignty over most of the South China Sea.