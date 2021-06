This is the first weekly edition of CNN's coronavirus newsletter. Look out for your roundup every Wednesday. If you haven't subscribed yet, sign up here. The WHO has warned that a "two-track pandemic" is now afoot. While rich countries with high rates of vaccinated people are starting to talk about ending restrictions, many nations still face extremely dangerous situations, with deaths rising in Africa, the Americas and the Western Pacific in the last week. The WHO's Africa region, led by South Africa, saw a 25% increase in new cases this week alone. Of the 1.77 billion doses of Covid vaccines administered globally, 28% have been in the world's richest nations, while just 0.3% of vaccines have been given in low-income countries, Oxfam International said last week.