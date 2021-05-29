Cancel
India

China’s PLA Upgrades Forces Along Disputed Border With India

By Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan
realcleardefense.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite continuing talks between India and China, military preparations clearly are continuing, too. Following the Galwan clash in June 2020, India and China have maintained an uneasy calm along the line of actual control (LAC), the de facto border between them, but with the summer approaching rapidly, there is a growing sense that things may heat up. A media report in The Hindu said that “a minor face-off” had occurred between Indian and Chinese troops in the “no-patrolling zone” at Galwan Valley over the last weekend. Even though the media report was sourced to a senior government official, the Indian Army refuted it, stating that there was no such “minor face-off.”

www.realcleardefense.com
