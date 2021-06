With the recent hacking of the Colonial oil pipeline and attacks against the American beef industry propelling hackers to the front pages of papers across the country, many are seeking new ways to implement cybersecurity and create safeguards meant to protect the personal information of millions of people. To this end, NYS Senator James Sanders Jr. has begun looking into new methods that can better protect banking and financial transactions for New Yorkers across the state. One of those methods comes from an organization known as Boloro Global.