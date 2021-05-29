A Spin Across the West with an Airstream in Tow

This trailer is a 1976 Airstream Argosy 26 fully remodeled by a retired RVIA Certified RV Technician for resale. The trailer exterior was completely repainted. A new 13 foot Carefree awning was installed. There is a new Coleman Mach 13500 BTU Air Conditioner. Four new Maxxis tires and Gabriel shocks were installed. A power front jack was added. Four stabilizer jacks were added as well. All exterior lights were changed to LED. There are two new 20 lb. propane tanks and all propane lines were replaced. There is a new 6 gal DSI propane hot water heater. A new 30 amp outlet was installed with cord. Cable TV hookups in living area and bedroom area were added with new King TV antennae. There are new screens and weatherstripping throughout. New vinyl plank flooring was installed. New panoramic window drapes, valances and roller shades were added. Both double bed sofas were re-upholstered with new under bed slides installed. The water pump and fresh water fill were replaced. A 12V outlet and USB chargers were added with a battery monitor. All electric sockets were replaced throughout the interior. All heat ducts were replaced. A new 7 cubic ft. electric/propane Norcold refrigerator was installed along with a new Furrion microwave and 3 burner stove and oven. The kitchen and bathroom have new cabinetry. The Formica countertops were all redone. A new Converter/Distribution panel updated the electric service. There is a new toilet and shower surround with an added exhaust fan in the bathroom. All water lines were replaced with Pex tubing. There are upgrades to this trailer too numerous to mention. Florida title.