It's no secret hometown hero Aaron Jones loves El Paso and he's showing off his EP love with his new custom-made Taco Tote cleats for the field. Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones can frequently be seen around town, usually working out at the gym or enjoying some of the delicious food the Sun City has to offer. Aaron is always representing El Paso, even when he's in Green Bay playing football. Aaron is known for his flashy gold sunglasses, and his Green Bay colored green and gold sombrero- a nice tribute to El Paso. He told Inside Hook he wants people to know who he is as a person and the sombrero helps. And now he's showing even more love to one of his favorite eateries in El Paso- Taco Tote.