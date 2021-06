Since April 28, formal and informal workers, students, and unemployed youth have been at the forefront of a vast social uprising in Colombia, fighting to stop and revert a new wave of neoliberal reforms pushed by the government of Ivan Duque. Among the announced changes that sparked the protests are conservative tax reforms and regressive health reforms, with negative impacts for patients and healthcare workers. Unsurprisingly, health workers have supported the protests that have drawn hundreds of thousands to the streets for weeks in the midst of the deadliest COVID-19 wave so far.