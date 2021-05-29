Suddenly wealthy from markets, some millennials are stressed

Move over, baby boomers, millennials now make up the most significant demographic of home buyers. As Gen X and boomers choose to hang on to their properties, millennials use their purchasing power to strengthen market demand. In fact, according to Realtor's 2021 National Housing Forecast, millennials will continue to shape the real estate market as they become one of its most significant players. This is good news for the real estate firms, as millennials assume that they don't have a strong purchasing power than other generations. While they are known for their flaky and noncommittal attitude, millennials are now considering long-term homeownership with a particular preference over suburban homes over urban city centers. Housing preferences differ broadly among individuals and generations. But as millennials dominate the housing market, it makes sense to understand their shared preferences and how they will affect the current trends in real estate. So if you're planning to venture into the real estate market, here's what you should know what millennials are looking for when buying homes.