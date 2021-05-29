Suddenly wealthy from markets, some millennials are stressed
Soaring assets and stocks in the past year have in some cases handed midlevel workers huge windfalls. Those who have benefited from the market surge typically fall into one of three categories, said Sahil Vakil, founder of personal-finance tech company MYRA: They were given company shares as compensation and those same shares recently boomed; they caught last year's retail investing frenzy and rode the market to new highs; or they invested early on in cryptocurrency, to great success.www.foxbusiness.com