Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Thunderstorms Taught Me How to Love

psiloveyou.xyz
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI felt like I was a part of something greater, and my smallness for the moment was not a problem. Our preferred way to receive love may be determined by moments in our childhood. Although we all may appreciate affirmative words, hugs, and gifts, our preference for one over the other is shaped by the most meaningful connections made in our youth. The way I feel most loved is when I get to spend quality time with the people I care about. This time doesn’t have to be complicated, I simply want a shared experience. Whether it’s reading the same book and discussing it, going for a hike, or wandering together through a museum, these are the times that nurture my soul.

psiloveyou.xyz
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squirrels#How To Love#Shared Experience#Soul#Wicked Thunderstorms#Feeling#Hugs#Moments#Book#Gifts#Affirmation#Physical Touch#Affirmative Words#Everyone Visit#Connections#College#Loud Crackling Thunder#Mysteries#Fairies#Household Chores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Family RelationshipsImperial Valley Press Online

My dad taught me how

Need to learn how to unclog a shower drain, jump-start a car, shave your face without bleeding to death or successfully address dozens of other practical adult daily activities?. Rob Kenney offers this kind of basic “dad advice” and millions are tuning into his YouTube channel “Dad, How Do I?”...