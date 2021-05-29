Thunderstorms Taught Me How to Love

I felt like I was a part of something greater, and my smallness for the moment was not a problem. Our preferred way to receive love may be determined by moments in our childhood. Although we all may appreciate affirmative words, hugs, and gifts, our preference for one over the other is shaped by the most meaningful connections made in our youth. The way I feel most loved is when I get to spend quality time with the people I care about. This time doesn’t have to be complicated, I simply want a shared experience. Whether it’s reading the same book and discussing it, going for a hike, or wandering together through a museum, these are the times that nurture my soul.