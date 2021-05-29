Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, AL

Late Kick: Previewing Auburn's quarterback battle

By Riley Gates
247Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Auburn Tigers are entering a new era of their program history, bringing in former Boise State coach Bryan Harsin to lead the program after the firing of Gus Malzahn. One of the toughest calls Harsin has to make is whether he’ll stick with Bo Nix at quarterback, or if he’ll start LSU transfer TJ Finley, who announced his move to Auburn this week. On a recent edition of Late Kick, 247Sports’ Josh Pate previewed the quarterback battle.

247sports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, AL
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Josh Pate
Person
Gus Malzahn
Person
Mike Bobo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Quarterback#Lsu#Penn State#Offensive Coordinator#The Auburn Tigers#Boise State#247sports#Alabama State#Auburn Buddies#This Week#Tiger Fans#Fall Camp#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
Related
Auburn, ALScarlet Nation

LSU transfer QB TJ Finley: 'I feel really good about Auburn'

LSU transfer quarterback TJ Finley is a high priority for Auburn, and the Tigers are making sure he knows it. Finley, who entered the transfer portal May 5, has been receiving heavy interest from Auburn coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. “They are recruiting me hard, for sure,”...
Auburn, ALPosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: Chandler Wooten, coaching staff liaison

When it comes to leadership for Auburn football, a massive void has been left due to the recent 2021 NFL Draft. With K.J. Britt gone, the defense has not only lost a vocal alpha capable of directing the defense and leading by example, which in this case, means laying out running backs thinking they can find daylight down the middle of the field.
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

The key factors at play for Auburn with LSU transfer QB TJ Finley

There’s a date that will loom large when it comes to the recruitment of former LSU quarterback TJ Finley — June 3. That’s when the SEC’s presidents are reportedly set to vote on whether to do away with the league’s rule that requires intraconference transfers to sit out a season before being eligibly. Although the NCAA passed a one-time transfer waiver this spring, that one hurdle is still in place in the SEC, for now, and the status of that rule will factor into Finley’s decision on where to transfer, he told AL.com on Sunday.
Auburn, AL247Sports

Jason Caldwell's Monday morning quarterback column

I’m not sure how many players in Alabama will wind up with Division I offers in the 2022 and 2023 classes before the ink two years from now, but with every passing day more potential prospects show up on the radar. That was the case again last week when I took in spring games between Auburn and Eufaula high schools on Thursday night and Tallassee vs. Montgomery Catholic on Friday night.
Auburn, ALcollegeandmagnolia.com

Auburn Football Recruiting: More Portal Decisions Coming Soon

Auburn fans have very quickly become acquainted with the transfer portal. The portal was the enemy for many weeks stealing away fifteen players. But last week, the Tigers befriended the mysterious being and landed two commitments of their own in nose tackle Tony Fair and safety Bydarrius Knighten. That friendship looks to continue this week when at least two top targets are expected to make their decisions.
Auburn, ALAuburn Plainsman

Auburn defeats Aggies 8-5 for series win

Joseph Gonzalez (45) pitching for Auburn against Texas A&M on May 16, 2021. Auburn ended its final home SEC series with a series win over Texas A&M as the Tigers defeated the Aggies 8-5 Sunday at Plainsman Park. With the win, Auburn improved to 22-25 overall and is 8-19 in...
Auburn, ALaunetwork.com

Auburn wraps up SEC home slate with series win

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn wrapped up its SEC home slate with a series win against Texas A&M, defeating the Aggies 8-5 in the series finale Sunday at Plainsman Park. The Tigers’ pitching trio of Trace Bright, Joseph Gonzalez and Carson Skipper gave up just two earned runs and didn’t walk a batter while striking out nine.
Auburn, ALcollegeandmagnolia.com

Weekend Review: Tigers Take Do or Die Series From Aggies

SUN: 8-5 W It wasn’t by any means pretty. If you would have told me Auburn would commit 4 errors over the weekend, I wouldn’t have liked the Tigers chances against an equally good defensive team in Texas A&M. However, the Aggies committed 6 of their own over the weekend and without question cost themselves the Sunday game, giving up only three earned runs on the day. Luckily for Auburn, they count all the runs and Auburn walked out of Plainsman Park with the happy smiles on their faces. On the whole, it was frustrating at times, it was rewarding at times but in the end, it was successful. That’s all that there really is to say about the weekend. We will dive into the individual particulars later but for now, let’s dive into what will be a very tense Thursday through Saturday in most of the SEC.
Auburn, ALcollegeandmagnolia.com

LOCKED ON AUBURN: Auburn lands transfer safety

On today’s Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby. The guys talk about Auburn football’s addition, what it means, and how it impacts the roster. The guys also talk about Auburn baseball’s big win this weekend. You can hear the full podcast below. You can hear Locked...
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Alabama football has built a solid foundation for 2022 class

Alabama football has built a solid foundation for 2022 class https://tdalabamamag.com/2021/05/17/alabama-football-has-built-a-solid-foundation-for-2022-class/">. Alabama football has verbal commitments from six prospects in the 2022 recruiting class ahead of recruits being allowed to visit college campuses again on June 1st. The Tide will look to build on this solid group this summer by...
Tallahassee, FLaunetwork.com

Tigers tabbed two seed in Tallahassee Regional

AUBURN, Ala. – Postseason bound for the 16th time in program history, the Auburn softball team was selected as the two seed in the Tallahassee Regional hosted by No. 7 Florida State. Auburn (27-22) will face three-seeded UCF (39-17-1) on Friday, May 21. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m....
Auburn, ALwtaw.com

Aggie Baseball Falls in Series Finale at Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies fell to the Auburn Tigers, 8-5, in the series finale Sunday on Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead, scoring three unearned runs in the first. Taylor Smith cut in to the lead with a leadoff home run in the second, his seventh of the season, before Auburn answered with three runs in the bottom half.
Auburn, ALchatsports.com

Auburn softball: Tigers open up NCAA tournament against UCF

Detroit Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Auburn, NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament, SEC Championship Game, Alabama Crimson Tide, UCF Knights, College World Series, South Carolina. Despite seeing their rival Alabama Crimson Tide win the SEC Championship this past Saturday, Auburn softball has their ticket punched to the NCAA Tournament with a...