Late Kick: Previewing Auburn's quarterback battle
The Auburn Tigers are entering a new era of their program history, bringing in former Boise State coach Bryan Harsin to lead the program after the firing of Gus Malzahn. One of the toughest calls Harsin has to make is whether he’ll stick with Bo Nix at quarterback, or if he’ll start LSU transfer TJ Finley, who announced his move to Auburn this week. On a recent edition of Late Kick, 247Sports’ Josh Pate previewed the quarterback battle.247sports.com