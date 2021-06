The Challenge may have lost one of its strongest competitors, three-time champion Jordan Wiseley, and the absence is for a specific reason. Wiseley shared on YouTube during a discussion with writer and podcast host Danny Pellegrino about his Challenge career and his past relationship with Tori Deal, a fellow competitor on the MTV reality series. Wiseley explained that he would only return to The Challenge in the future if ex-fiancée, Deal, wasn't a part of the same season.