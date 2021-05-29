Cryptocurrency Crash: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
It's been a stress-filled month for cryptocurrency investors. Major sell-offs started after Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that the company would no longer accept Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as payment for its vehicles, citing environmental concerns about the energy needed to mine tokens. News that China would take steps to discourage mining and prevent businesses in the country from adopting cryptocurrencies triggered additional sell-offs across the space.herald-review.com