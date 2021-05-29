Cryptocurrency Crash: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?

Crypto analyst, CryptoWhale, has predicted there may be a major shift to trading altcoins by Bitcoin holders. In a tweet on Monday, CryptoWhale said “Bitcoin is one of the worst-performing cryptos of 2021, and many of its holders are in pain holding it. My guess is they will dump it, and jump into alts soon,” noting that most altcoins among the top 100 cryptocurrencies had outperformed Bitcoin in both price and utility recently after it lost half of its all-time high value.