Learn the Diet and Fitness Plans That Work Best for Your Genetic Profile
The ancestry and DNA phenomenon has swept across the globe and it seems like everybody has some compelling ancestry story to tell over dinner. But consumer genetic testing does more than just tell you where your ancestral home is, it can also indicate if you're predisposed to certain illnesses, if you've inherited a recessive gene from parents, and can even help you exercise and eat better. However, since they are so useful, they also tend to be expensive.www.mysanantonio.com