Learn the Diet and Fitness Plans That Work Best for Your Genetic Profile

At this stage We’ve all heard about the keto trend, also popularly known as the keto diet, it is no secret to say that it is one of the most popular dietary guidelines today. Although there are numerous scientific references that support its health benefits and effective weight loss, there are still many doubts in the air and it is never too late to clarify them. Broadly speaking, the keto diet strictly limits carbohydrate intake, while increasing fat intake, and its main goal is to encourage the body to burn fat for energy rather than carbohydrates. This metabolic change is usually radical and puts the body in a state of ketosis, is a process in which the body begins to break down fat due to a lack of sugar in the blood. In such a way that it manages to convert fat into ketones that are responsible for providing the energy it needs. There is data that confirms that a person enters a state of ketosis between 2-4 days after starting the diet.