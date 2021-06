Happy Pride Month!🥳🏳️‍🌈 I hope everyone is celebrating and enjoying life this entire month. Don’t be afraid to be who you are, and even better embrace it. I love makeup and am a huge ally of LGBTQ+. I personally, follow so many LGBTQ+ fashion and makeup gurus and watch them on Youtube. I know after over a year of quarantining the bars and clubs are finally opening which means it’s time to get all glammed up, even more than ever. So embrace who you are and have fun. Life is short and it’s time to start living it. To celebrate pride here are five different pride-themed makeup collections. Can’t wait to see all the looks💄