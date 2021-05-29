Cancel
Lifestyle

Airbnb Extends 'Party Ban' Policy Through Summer 2021

 17 days ago

Ready to party still can't do it at an Airbnb Bertha Coombs reports, Airbnb is extending a ban on parties and homes listed on its platform through at least the end of the summer and effort to halt the spread of covert infections is calms as an increase in vacation rates and easing travel restrictions is expected to boost travel demand. The Global party ban has been in effect since last August. Separately, Airbnb says guests without a history of positive reviews will not be able to book a one night reservation during the Fourth of July.

