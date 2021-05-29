Tamim Iqbal fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

India beat England by five points in the Champions Trophy final in 2013.© Twitter. That day in 2013, Team India beat England in a rain-affected Champions Trophy final at Edgbaston in Birmingham to claim the title. India won the match by five points as Ravichandran Ashwin successfully defended 15 points in the match final. On the eighth anniversary of India’s triumph, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Instagram to share a video, revisiting the game’s last ball and the celebrations that followed. “On June 23, 2013, the ICC Champions Trophy Final @ mahi7781 becomes the first captain in history to achieve an ICC trophy treble: 2007 @ t20worldcup 2011 @cricketworldcup 2013 Champions Trophy,” the captioned post wrote.