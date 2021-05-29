Cancel
Tamim Iqbal fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

albuquerqueexpress.com
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDhaka [Bangladesh], May 29 (ANI): Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third ODI of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League series against Sri Lanka in Dhaka. According to...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
