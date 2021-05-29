Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Kejriwal says renowned vaccine manufacturers in the world

albuquerqueexpress.com
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Joymala BagchiAfter inaugurating the drive-through vaccination centre in Chhatrasaal Stadium at Model Town today, Arvind Kejriwal said, "We have rolled out global tenders. All our efforts are on but other states that went for global tending so far did not receive encouraging results."However, Chief Minister in furtherance added, "We have floated the tendering and are hopeful, it will be great if any company do come to us. But I think most of the renowned vaccine manufacturers in the world want to talk to the central government. Let's see how successful state government becomes."The Delhi government has floated a Global Expression of Interest (EOI) for the procurement of 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines on an urgent basis.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arvind Kejriwal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dghs#Ani
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
Related
Pharmaceuticalshometownsource.com

Patent-busting will not get the world vaccinated

Today, 40 percent of Americans have had a shot against Covid-19. Globally, coronavirus inoculations have saved millions of lives and will save tens of millions more. Drug companies developed the new vaccines with impressive speed, thanks to years of earlier research and billions in private financing. And the system that gave us these shots depends entirely on strong intellectual property rights.
Businesspreciouskashmir.com

CISF takes over the security of Vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech at Hyderabad

New Dellhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF ) on Monday said that it took over the security of Bharat Biotech International Ltd, Shameerpet, Hyderabad, (Telangana), with sanctioned strength of 64 personnel. The CISF move came after the security review of the Union Home Ministry which ordered to accord security...
Worldnationalnewswatch.com

Trudeau says no ‘silver bullet’ to vaccinate world amid debate on patent rules

BRUSSELS — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent his last day in Europe on Tuesday thanking leaders and local workers for getting COVID-19 vaccines to Canada, saying there is no "silver bullet" that results in shots being available around the world. Trudeau visited the manufacturing facility in Puurs, Belgium, where Canada's...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Ocugen Picks Jubilant HollisterStier As Manufacturing Partner For Vaccine Candidate Covaxin

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) announced Tuesday that it has selected Spokane, Washington-based Jubilant HollisterStier as its manufacturing partner for Covaxin to prepare for potential commercial manufacturing of Covaxin for the US and Canadian markets. Covaxin, India's COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech, is developed in collaboration with the...
Public Healththebharatexpressnews.com

South Africa plans to manufacture Covid-19 mRNA vaccines locally

South Africa plans to manufacture vaccines locally using messenger RNA, the breakthrough technology in the global Covid-19 inoculation effort. The manufacturing will be carried out by the state-owned Biovac institute, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, told reporters on Monday. This will be part of a larger pole of vaccine technology transfer in the country, he said.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Expert explains Australia's first locally manufactured COVID vaccine

Australia has struggled to get enough Pfizer doses to meet Australians' growing demand for COVID-19 vaccinations. Australia has been producing doses of AstraZeneca since March, but this vaccine is no longer recommended for those aged under 60 because of the small but serious risk of clotting. Now a research team...
Indiasamachar-news.com

Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar Tomorrow, May Recruit Former Head of Kotkapura SIT

Senior IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap, who had sought premature retirement recently, is expected to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar on Monday. Pratap was head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the sacrilege and subsequent Kotkapura firing...
Indiamilwaukeesun.com

'Door-to-door ration scheme meant to steal Centre's ration'

By Suchitra MukherjeeNew Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Responding to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweet on the letter from the Centre, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi alleged the Delhi government's door-to-door ration was meant to steal the ration provided by the Central government. "Delhi government's door-to-door...
Indiathebharatexpressnews.com

‘Fun Apologies’: PAA Targets Home Ration Delivery Program

The AAP government said on Wednesday that the Center had “dismissed” its home ration delivery program on a “funny apology,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking how the country would progress amid so many disputes and disputes. policies. Speaking to a press briefing, party leader Aam Aadmi (AAP) and deputy chief...
Medical & BiotechBoston Herald

COVID-19 vaccines around the world

The coronavirus vaccine a person receives depends in part on where they live. The rundown below lists the most widely used COVID-19 vaccines and they are used. Pfizer- BioNtech — The Pfizer-BioNTech shot is an mRNA vaccine in use in the U.S., across Europe and around the world. Moderna —...
Restaurantsstartupnchill.com

Delhi unlock: Restaurants to reopen with 50 pc capacity; malls, markets to open daily, says Kejriwal

Restaurants with 50 percent capacity, weekly markets and religious places will reopen in Delhi from June 14, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday, saying the COVID-19 situation has significantly come under control in the city. Salons, beauty parlours and barber shops closed since the imposition of lockdown on April 19, will also reopen from Monday, officials said. "All activities,…
Worldtv6tnt.com

Vaccinate to operate says Tracy

Once the uptake in the vaccination process in Tobago continues, then the Tobago economy can reopen. This from Health Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine. Speaking at the weekly Division of Health's media conference on Thursday, the Health Secretary called on Tobagonians not to panic or crowd health centres, as sufficient vaccines are available. More from Elizabeth Williams.
Industryfirstwordpharma.com

Additional manufacturing capacity for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

EMA’s committee for human medicines (CHMP) has approved a new manufacturing site for the production of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine finished product. The site, operated by Recipharm, is located in Monts, France. In addition to the new manufacturing facility for this vaccine, the CHMP has also given a positive opinion for...