Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Other View: Rep. Greene's toxic antics are further poisoning U.S. politics. Expel her, already.

By ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH
Twin Falls Times-News
 26 days ago

Just when it seemed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., couldn’t go any further off the rails, she compared pandemic masking rules to the evils of the Holocaust. It’s the latest in a long line of offenses that go far beyond rank partisanship, including her bizarre and potentially dangerous obsession with fellow congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. Greene has already been removed from her committee assignments, a remedy that appears to have only given her more time for mischief.

magicvalley.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Politics#Partisan Politics#Poisoning#D N Y Greene#House#Republicans#Jews#Nazi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

House Republicans to hold own hearing on Covid-19 origins

House Republicans plan to hold their own public hearing on the origins of Covid-19 next week, featuring "many respected doctors, scientists" and "members of Congress who've been investigating this on their own," House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said Thursday. They lack subpoena power and don't have the ability to...
Congress & CourtsSFGate

Rep. Schneider says he will withdraw censure resolution after Rep. Greene's apology for comparing face masks to the Holocaust

WASHINGTON - Rep. Bradley Schneider, D-Ill., said Tuesday that he has decided against introducing a resolution to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, citing the Georgia Republican's apology for comparing coronavirus face-mask policies to the Nazi practice of labeling Jews with Star of David badges. Schneider had sharply criticized Greene over...
Congress & Courtscrowrivermedia.com

READER LETTER: Democrat tactics similar to Hitler, Stalin

Jan Conner’s letter “Republicans then and now” in the June 9 issue of the Leader was a very inaccurate and misleading letter, even hate-filled. In actuality, everything the writer wrote refers to today’s Democratic Party. Watch any History Channel show concerning Hitler or Stalin and the parallel to the Democratic...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Budowsky: A Democratic midterm convention for democracy

The Democratic Party should return, around June 2022, to the idea of a Democratic midterm national convention to launch an all-out battle to defend democracy, mobilize a voter registration project similar to the Freedom Summer in 1964, highlight important Democratic candidates for the midterm elections, dramatize the success of President Biden and Democrats in defeating the COVID-19 plague and reviving the American economy, and organize the largest single three-day fundraiser, including small and large donors, in political history.
POTUSWashington Post

Why won’t Republicans show the courage to condemn their party’s race-baiting?

Imagine what would happen if a prominent Republican — an influential elected official, or a Fox News host — stood up and said this:. “Listen guys, this critical race theory stuff? C’mon. We all know it isn’t a threat to anyone’s children. It’s a relatively obscure academic theory that law students read about. It’s not being taught in anyone’s elementary school. How about we decide not to whip up a frenzy of race-baiting, and instead worry about what’s actually affecting people’s lives?”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

PBS White House reporter believes the founders would’ve wanted the federal government to control elections

PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor is once again spreading Democratic Party propaganda, appealing this time to the intent of the very Founding Fathers she long has openly detested. Senate Republicans this week blocked a Democratic-sponsored bill, the For the People Act, that would centralize election administration, scuttle state-level voter laws, politicize the Federal Election Commission, and put restrictions on political speech. A vote to advance an amended version of the Democratic power grab split solidly along party lines 50-50, 10 votes short of the required 60.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats' narrow chance to retain control after 2022

The assumption among most politicians — and bettors — is that Republicans will win control of the House next year, perhaps the Senate too. It's reflected in the Democrats’ rushing to get anything done in this Congress, worried it's the last chance, and pressuring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to step down so they can tap a replacement. Republicans mainly want to thwart Joe Biden and not antagonize Donald Trump . Most even opposed a bi-partisan commission to investigate the Trump-inspired Jan. 6 mob assault on the Capitol.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Press: Supreme Court unmasks brain-dead party

In a stunning decision last week, the Supreme Court ripped the mask off the Republican Party. According to the nation’s highest court, the party no longer has anything to offer the American people. Of course, the Supreme Court didn’t say that directly, but that’s the indisputable meaning of their ruling...
MilitaryPosted by
TheWrap

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Suggests Defunding the US Military Over Critical Race Theory

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham suggested Wednesday night that the military should be defunded because of a high-ranking official’s defense of critical race theory. On Wednesday, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley defended critical race theory during a House Armed Services Committee hearing, asking, “What is wrong with understanding … the country for which we are here to defend?”