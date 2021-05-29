Other View: Rep. Greene's toxic antics are further poisoning U.S. politics. Expel her, already.
Just when it seemed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., couldn’t go any further off the rails, she compared pandemic masking rules to the evils of the Holocaust. It’s the latest in a long line of offenses that go far beyond rank partisanship, including her bizarre and potentially dangerous obsession with fellow congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. Greene has already been removed from her committee assignments, a remedy that appears to have only given her more time for mischief.magicvalley.com