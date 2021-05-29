Dexter Struggles Not To Kill Again In New Season 9 Trailer
Showtime has posted a second trailer for Dexter which shows he is fighting the urge to kill in the upcoming limited series. The video revealed Dexter will be living under the name “Jim Lindsay” who is well-known to the townspeople. A cheerful and friendly Dexter greets everyone on the street during the Christmas season. However, Dexter passes by a store looking at the array of knives before the screen turned black and heavy breathing is heard. The caption reads: “There’s something about a small town.”www.soapoperaspy.com