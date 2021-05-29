Dexter Struggles Not To Kill Again In New Season 9 Trailer

Netflix has released this trailer for ATYPICAL 4th and Final Seaosn. Atypical is a coming of age story that follows Sam (played by Keir Gilchrist), a 19-year-old on the autism spectrum as he searches for love and independence. While Sam is on his funny and emotional journey of self-discovery, the rest of his family must grapple with change in their own lives as they all struggle with the ongoing central theme of the series: what does it really mean to be normal? In season three, Sam starts his first year of college and is faced with the challenge of figuring out what success means for him, while adjusting to the changes that come with growing up. Jennifer Jason Leigh stars as his mother, Elsa, who continues her own journey of self-discovery as her children grow older and more independent, Michael Rapaport plays his father, Doug, and Brigette Lundy-Paine plays Sam’s sister, Casey. Recurring this season are Sara Gilbert as Sam’s new Ethics professor, and Eric McCormack as his art professor.